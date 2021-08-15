River-Cade hosts 4th annual Andy Langin Memorial Skateboard Contest

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Skateboards were flying at Cook Park Sunday as the 4th annual River-Cade Andy Langin Memorial Skateboard Contest got underway.

Skateboards of all ages came out for Sunday's competition. People were grouped into Beginners, Intermediates, and Advanced.

Skaters each had a minute and a half to show off their best skate moves and tricks to the judges.

Leaders with the event said it drew in people from not just here in Siouxland, but other surrounding cities as well.

"It's huge. Skateboarders from Minneapolis and Sioux Falls and Omaha and all around areas are coming here to the skate park. Because this is an awesome park. There's not another park like it. So, it's a day to come and win some skateboard stuff and a trophy from River-Cade," said David Hall, Sioux City Skateboard Association Founder.

One skater said it's exciting to see the skating community grow each year.

"Every time, every single year this happens, it warms my heart to see that everybody loves skateboarding. That they come out and show some support to everybody. It's just awesome. It's an awesome feeling," said Gabriel Basarisch, Skater.

Skaters paid a $10 entry fee to compete. That money will go to a new skate park they are hoping to build in the Morningside area next year.