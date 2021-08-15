UK Parliament recalled to discuss Afghanistan crisis

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers are being called back from their summer break to Parliament to discuss the worsening situation in Afghanistan. Authorities said Sunday that Parliament will be recalled for one day Wednesday to debate the government’s response to the crisis. Prime Minister Boris Johnson also called a meeting of his Cabinet’s emergency committee Sunday as the Taliban advanced into Kabul. The Sunday Telegraph reported that the U.K.’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, would be airlifted out by Monday evening. The Foreign Office declined to comment. Many lawmakers have criticized Johnson’s government of abandoning Afghanistan, but Britain’s government has maintained that the U.K. could not continue its mission once the U.S. announced its departure.