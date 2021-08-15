US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall

WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health says the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to more Americans this fall. Dr. Francis Collins also pleaded anew for unvaccinated Americans to get their shots. Federal health officials have been actively looking at whether extra shots for the vaccinated may be needed and are reviewing case numbers “almost daily.” No U.S. decision has been made because cases so far still indicate that people remain highly protected. Collins says because the delta variant only started hitting hard in July, the “next couple of weeks” of data will help the U.S. make a decision.