Warm and dry weather pattern sticking around Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Today followed the weather pattern that we have seen all week with dry conditions and warmer temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 80s throughout Siouxland.

This evening we will cool down to near average for this time of year with lows in the low 60s. The skies will remain mostly clear through the evening with a light breeze around 10 mph.

To start our work week off on Monday and Tuesday we will stay dry and will gradually warm up to the upper 80s by the end of the day on Tuesday with lots of sunshine in place and a decent southern breeze between 10-15 mph.

