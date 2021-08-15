Wrapping up the pool season: Riverside Pool to host Pooch Paddle

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Fall is quickly approaching, and many summer activities are coming to a close.

Riverside Pool's last day for public swimming was Sunday. As a yearly tradition to wrap up the pool season… tomorrow and Tuesday will be their pooch paddle.

Guests can bring their furry four-legged friends for a fun day at the pool.

Small dogs can swim tomorrow, and bigger dogs get their fun in the sun on Tuesday.

Workers at the pool said it's been a successful summer.

"The summer's been really good. It's definitely a lot more popular than last year with all the COVID situations. So, it was definitely a good break. It was really nice," said Cody Bates, Riverside Pool.

Pooch Paddle is $5 per dog and proceeds go to Lewis & Clark Dog Park at Bacon Creek Park.