3 children sent to hospital after accident near Elk Point, SD

ELK POINT, S.D. (KTIV) - Three children are among those injured in an accident Sunday in southeast South Dakota.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. several miles north of Elk Point on Interstate 29.

A preliminary investigation shows that a Chevrolet pickup, driven by 65-year-old Anthony Honomichl of Jefferson, South Dakota, when a safe box on the back of the vehicle fell into the roadway. An SUV traveling behind the pickup swerved to avoid the box, left the roadway, entered a ditch, went through a fenced field and crashed into an embankment.

Authorities say the driver and all the passengers in the SUV sustained serious injuries:

The 52-year-old female driver of the SUV sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Vermillion hospital.

A 33-year-old passenger sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital by ambulance.

An 18-year-old passenger sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Vermillion hospital by ambulance.

A 9-year-old passenger sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

A 6-year-old passenger sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux City hospital before being transferred to Omaha.

A 4-year-old passenger sustained serious life-threatening injuries was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

None of the individuals in SUV have been identified at this time.

Honomichl, the driver of the pickup, sustained serious non-life threatening injuries due to the accident. Authorities say charges are pending against him.