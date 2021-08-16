80-year-old man killed in officer-involved shooting in eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (CNN/KHGI) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Aug. 14 in the eastern Nebraska town of St. Paul.

Police say the shooting occurred at about 12:30 p.m., after officers received reports of an incident where one man fired a gun during a dispute with a neighbor. Shortly after arriving at the scene, officers located 80-year-old St. Paul resident John Vogel, who was holding a rifle near a garage.

According to the NSP, Vogel didn't listen to police commands to put the weapon down, he then raised the rifle and a trooper discharged his weapon, striking Vogel twice.

The NSP says officers rushed Vogel two blocks away from the scene to the Howard County Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. No other injuries were reported during the incident.

Nearby neighbors claim Vogel was a nice man and were surprised to learn that he even owned a rifle.

"It's really weird because I didn't think we could have shootings like this. I didn't think that could happen in St. Paul. It's a small town," said Daniel Ford, a resident of St. Paul.

The NSP's Special Investigations Team is investigating the incident.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in four days. The first shooting was in Juniata on Aug. 11, where both a trooper and the suspect were shot during a standoff.