A little more mugginess, heat and haze to start the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The weekend gave us some pretty nice weather and we will carry that into our Monday.



It will be a pretty similar day to Sunday with a bit of a southerly breeze, a little mugginess and highs that end up in the mid to upper 80s.



While it will be mostly sunny again too, we will also add a bit more haze overhead as some more wildfire smoke filters in; that is not expected to affect our air quality much though.



It will be a warmer but quiet night with lows in the mid 60s.



Temperatures will climb a couple of degrees Tuesday and Wednesday but it will otherwise be more of the same.



By Wednesday night, we could see a few thunderstorms track through the area.



More on how warm the rest of the week looks and how our storm chances look on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.