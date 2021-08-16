Around Siouxland: Paws for a Cause Fun Run and Doggie Dash

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Looking to get out and get some exercise while helping raise money for a good cause? Then head out to Orange City, Iowa later this August for their annual Paws for a Cause fundraiser.

This Aug. 28, the organization will be hosting their annual Fun Run and Doggie Dash, with all the money raised at the event going towards Partners for Patriots, a non-profit organization that provides free service dogs to military veterans.

Those wishing to participate can either join the 5K Fun Run or the Doggie Dash, where for one mile you run, walk or stroll with your dog. And at the end of the Doggie Dash there is an ice cream social, where pet-friendly sweets will be offered to all of the participants.

To learn more about the event and how to register, follow this link.