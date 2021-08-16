Bespoke Salon offers free haircuts for littles of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Back to school has started for many people, and it's just around the corner for others. And what's a better way to start out the new school year than with a fresh haircut?

Bespoke Salon teamed up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland Monday to do just that and give their littles free haircuts.

Whether it was a big chop or just a trim, littles from the organization came in to get a refreshed look.

Owners of the salon said they wanted to give back to the kids as they head off to school this year.

"It's always nice to have a fresh start, and you want to start the school year off right so, this is kind of what we can do to give them a leg up," said Ashton Robinson, owner of Bespoke Salon.

Robinson said she hopes to continue the free hair cuts in the future with more and more littles coming in each year.