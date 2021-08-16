Death toll in floods that hit northern Turkey climbs to 70

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers have recovered more bodies from the site of severe flooding that devastated a town in northern Turkey, bringing the death toll to 70. Torrential rains battered the country’s northwestern Black Sea provinces on Aug. 4, causing floods that demolished homes and bridges, swept away cars and blocked access to numerous roads. The Turkish disaster management agency, AFAD, said Monday that at least 60 people were killed in the province of Kastamonu, nine died in Sinop and one died in Bartin. At least 47 people are still missing in Kastamonu and Sinop. About 2,400 people were evacuated across the region amid the floods _— scores of them lifted to safety by helicopters. Many are being temporarily housed in student dormitories.