Defending champs Remsen St. Mary’s taking things one game at a time

REMSEN (KTIV)- Last year Remsen Saint Mary's got a taste of greatness when they went undefeated won the 8 man state championship, and participated in the highest scoring game of all time in the semifinal.



The Hawks lose some major pieces though in quarterback Blaine Harpeneau and running back Jeremy Koenck as well as a majority of their receiving core. Head Coach Tim Osterman says they have the players to fill those roles.

"In order for us to kinda really maintain production we have to have things behind us and we've had some really good classes come up we're expecting Austin Jensen to make a big step this year," said Osterman. "Ryan Willman, Brendan Fish all doing really god things for us."

For some players that means finding new positions. For others it means filling bigger roles in their position. With a state championship in the rearview mirror, many people have lofty goals for the Hawks but they're only worried about one thing.

"The dome is always something you look forward too but its never guaranteed its always up there," says senior Austin Jensen. "But 1-0 as Wesley says that's mainly the focus."

"The only thing we're ever really concerned about is going 1-0 and that's in every rep every practice and every game. We'll let those results take care of themselves." said Osterman "We don't try to put that on us we just try to practice at a state championship level. We try to be that caliber but for the most part we're just concerned about going 1-0 and that's about it."

RSM's week one opponent Harris-Lake Park met the Hawks in the playoffs last season, with Saint Mary's taking the victory. Harris-Lake Park features a top passing offense which the Hawks are focused on slowing down.

"Coach Gunderson and coach Sohn really know what they're doing. They run a great passing offense and have great athletes," said Osterman "In order for us to really matchup and defend their passing game we have to understand that they have a base play and then there's plays that come off of those things so we really have to prepare on knowing what our key is and then not getting beat on another look."