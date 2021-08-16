Siouxland District Health: About 95% of positive COVID-19 cases in the area are the Delta variant

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- The COVID-19 variant has been spreading across Siouxland with a steady increase in positive cases in recent weeks according to health experts at the Siouxland District Health Department.

Experts estimate the contagious Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus accounts for nearly 95% of positive cases throughout the area.

Although the Delta variant is present in Siouxland you cannot test for that specific variant at your local physician. Health professionals in the state of Iowa send the COVID-19 results to the State Hygienic Laboratory for further testing on which variant has been contracted.

"It is not one of those things that people get tested for on an individual level. It is something that is tested in the background of public health and surveillance. So it is mostly just to see what is going through our area," said Deputy Director Tyler Brock with the Siouxland District Health Department.

The COVID-19 variant has been spreading across Siouxland with a steady increase in positive cases in recent weeks, according to health experts at the Siouxland District Health Department. People with this particular variant of COVID-19 reportedly are more likely to spread the virus.

"People with this version of the virus do seem to have a little bit higher what we call 'viral loads.' They have got more virus present earlier on in their illness, and they are more likely to spread it to other people," said Brock.

The most prevalent variant of the virus in Sioux City is the Delta variant. And with the start of a new school year just around the corner for many Siouxlanders, it is important to follow guidelines and school policies regarding COVID-19.

"I think the biggest thing with schools being in session and with childhood illnesses in general are just going to go back to those sick kid 101 things. That includes really good handwashing, covering our coughs, and staying home when you're sick. Those are just really the basics of keeping viruses from spreading in schools," said Brock.

Brock stated a steady rise of positive cases is likely this fall, but is hopeful the community has built more immunity to the virus since last year.

KTIV's COVID-19 Resources