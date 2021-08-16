Dry weather continues for Siouxland and the Midwest for now

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our weather is turning warmer and more humid and it’s going to continue to stay that way for much of the workweek.

Conditions tonight will be staying a little above average with lows in the mid to upper 60s under mostly clear skies.

With plenty of sunshine on Tuesday, expect highs to top out around 90 degrees as it will be rather breezy with a south wind at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Wednesday will pretty much be a carbon copy of Tuesday with highs near 90 under mostly sunny skies on another breezy day.

Expect Thursday to also top out near 90 degrees although we could start to see a chance of thunderstorms as we enter Thursday night.

I'll talk more about our later week rain chances tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.