Fireworks in Sioux City discussed at city council Monday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Well over a month after the last fireworks in Sioux City were launched, the debate over whether the city should allow them continues to burn.

From June 1 through the July 4 weekend, Sioux City Police received 383 complaints on fireworks-related calls. That was down from 504 during the same time last year.

In January, the council approved a new ordinance on how fines work within city limits.

During Monday's city council meeting, a pair of citizens spoke out against fireworks. They say fireworks pose a physical danger to many and a psychological danger to animals and war veterans.

"It's a really challenging topic. It is something I have given alot of thought to and weighed pros and con's and trying to understand both sides of it. And I really do, and try to give both time about it. I hear your concerns. I will definately give it consideration. It sounds like we will bring it up or at least bring it up for a vote at some point in time," said Alex Watters, Sioux City council member

Currently, fireworks are allowed to be discharged on private property within the city on July 3, July 4, Dec. 31, and Jan. 1.