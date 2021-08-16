Greece wildfires: New blazes burning outside of Athens

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Yet more wildfires have broken out in Greece , with two blazes triggering the evacuation of settlements both to the southeast and to the northwest of the Greek capital. Fanned by strong winds, the first blaze, which broke out in the Keratea region southeast of Athens, quickly burned through shrubland and is heading to a national park. Greece has been roiled by wildfires for about two weeks. They have destroyed tens of thousands of hectares of forest and farmland and burned homes and businesses. Several Mediterranean countries have suffered intense heat and quickly spreading wildfires in recent weeks, including Turkey and Italy. In Algeria, wildfires have killed at least 69 people.