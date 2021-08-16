Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show raises over $375,000 for Ronald McDonald House

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The 39th annual Iowa Governor's Steer Show was able to raise over $375,000 this year, with proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa.

According to a press release, the $375,265.92 raised will be used to help the Ronald McDonald House organization that works to provide a "home away from home" for families of sick children. The organization has houses in Des Moines, Iowa City and Sioux City.

Since 1983, the steer show has raised $4.5 million for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa. This year's show at the Iowa State Fairgrounds showcased 24 Iowa steer exhibitors, with the Grand Champion Steer being sponsored by the Iowa Bankers and purchased by Friends & Family of Lane Elmquist and the Audubon Community.

Grand Champion Showman honors went to Celebrity Showman Teagan Schaefer, of TaterTough. Schaefer led steer Hero, who was raised by Carlee Cremeens and sponsored by the Iowa Hereford Breeders Association.

This year’s People’s Choice Award went to celebrity Eric Hanson and exhibitor Molly Chapman.

The Community Hero award, a new honor for 2021, encouraged youth exhibitors to promote a sense of community through donated non-perishable goods and pop tabs, and social media engagement to raise awareness of the event.

Youth exhibitor Kami Schrunk received the first Community Hero Award for exemplary leadership and promotion of the cause.