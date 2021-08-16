Japan extends, expands coronavirus emergency as cases surge

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s “state of emergency” for curbing surging COVID-19 cases will continue through Sept. 12 rather than ending this month as originally planned. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters Monday he met with other ministers to prolong and expand the emergency. The decision will become official on Tuesday. The emergency for Tokyo, Osaka, Okinawa, and three other regions, which started in July, lasted throughout the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. With the latest extension, it will be in place during the Tokyo Paralympics, which open on Aug. 24 and close Sept. 5.