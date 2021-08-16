Local business ran out of garage wins bid to reupholster seats at IBP Ice Center

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - When the IBP Ice Center realized their stadium seats were starting to get in bad shape, they needed a plan. Two years ago, the center started planning to use Capital Improvement Project funds in order to get their seats reupholstered.

The seats have remained relatively the same since the center had installed them. The news seats will have a multicolored design featuring Metro's and Musketeer's team colors.

Sarah's Stitches, a local business ran out of a garage, won the bid to reupholster the arena seats. The business has a new machine that cuts patterns out of a fabric roll in an hour where as by hand it would take almost a full day.

Co-owner Jack Taylor said that although they're a small company large jobs are doable,

"We didn't know we were gonna get it, we didn't know who else was bidding on it, but we knew we could do the job. These jobs are very common to us, we do a lot of large jobs and as far as us helping the city, we buy as much material we can buy locally," said Taylor.

Taylor went on to say that they're still in the early stages of the project, having 300 seats cut out and around 170 seats sowed together in just one week thanks to their new machine.