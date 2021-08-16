Man sent to hospital after pickup crashes into tree, catches fire

GREENVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - A man was sent to the hospital Monday morning after a crash in Clay County, Iowa.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says at about 6:50 a.m. they received a report of a one-vehicle crash in the 4700 block of 225th Avenue, located between Greenville and Cornell, Iowa.

The sheriff's office says 24-year-old Alexander Vrieze of Sioux Rapids, Iowa was traveling the pickup southbound on 225th Avenue when he drove into a ditch and collided with a tree. Vrieze was able to exit the vehicle before it caught on fire and was engulfed in flames.

The total pickup was extinguished while Vrieze was transported to a hospital in Spencer, Iowa, for a life-threatening head injury sustained in the crash.

Charges are pending for the crash as authorities continue the investigation.