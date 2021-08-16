Man suspected of shooting ex-girlfriend, her mother sought

ELM CREEK, Neb. (AP) — Police in south-central Nebraska are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a rural Elm Creek home and shooting his ex-girlfriend and her mother in the presence of several children. Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded around 2:40 a.m. Monday to reports of the shooting at a house just west of Elm Creek. Arriving first responders found a 35-year-old woman and her 63-year-old mother with gunshot wounds. The women were rushed to a Kearney hospital in critical condition. Officials say none of the children in the home were physically hurt. Police are searching for 33-year-old Jeffrey Smith of Kearney, who is considered armed and dangerous.