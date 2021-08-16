Murder trial for Sioux City stabbing begins Aug. 17

Murder trial for Sioux City stabbing begins Aug. 17New
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The murder trial for a Sioux City man charged in a September 2020 fatal stabbing is scheduled to begin Aug. 17.
Fifty-four-year-old Michael Landrum is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and willful injury causing serious injury, in the death of Salahadin Adem.
According to court documents, on Sept. 11, 2020, a party was going on at a residence at the 2100 block of Nebraska Street, when Landrum accused Adem and Natasha Drappeaux of taking his phone. Landrum left but returned with a knife, stabbing both victims several times.
Adem died of his injuries.