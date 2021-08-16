New organization forms to help Nebraska with clean energy development

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Renew Nebraska will encourage lawmakers and leaders to support clean energy development in the Cornhusker State. Leaders in Norfolk, Nebraska, last week announced the formation of the new organization.

Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, a co-chair of the committee, said the group consists of business leaders, farmers, elected and economic development leaders from across the state. He said Norfolk and northeast Nebraska has been a hotbed for clean energy development in recent years.

Moenning added clean energy development is creating jobs in rural Nebraska and has been helping Norfolk.

"I want Norfolk to be known as a place that is open for business and open to new ideas and open to new opportunities for growth. And I think clean energy certainly is that," said Moenning.

Moenning said Norfolk currently is in a position to be the capital of clean energy development in the state.