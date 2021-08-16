Northeast Community College says masks optional this school year, offering vaccine incentives

Northeast Community College says masks optional this school year, offering vaccine incentivesUpdated
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska has made its decision about mask guidelines for the upcoming school year.
Administrators say masks will be strongly encouraged, but not required.
And to help vaccinate more people, school administrators will be introducing an incentive for students and staff. To that end, the college will be hosting two vaccination clinics.
The incentive to get vaccinated is a contest where students and staff can put their name in. The contest's prize? A gift card to the college bookstore. If they win, they must show proof of vaccination to take home the prize. The amount of money on the gift card will differ for students and staff members.
"For the students, there are $500 gift cards to the bookstore, as well as some $150 options as well. And for our employees, there's some different regulations that we need to follow, and so we're going to give out several $25 gift cards," said Dr. Leah Barrett, President of Northeast Community College.
Fall classes begin at Northeast community college on Aug. 23
