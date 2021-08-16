PAWS IN THE POOL: Siouxland dogs get their day in the water at Riverside Pool

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We've had a couple of hot days in Siouxland so Monday and Tuesday, Riverside Pool is giving people the opportunity to bring their dogs to cool off at the pool.

The pool's last day of public swim was Sunday. Monday and Tuesday is the time for the pool's annual Pooch Paddle.

Smaller dogs were welcome Monday to take a dip in the pool.

If you have a bigger dog, their day in the sun will take place Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m.

It's $5 to get in. The money will benefit the Lewis & Clark Dog Park in Bacon Creek.