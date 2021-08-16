Police announce arrest of brother in death of Creston man

CRESTON, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested the brother of a Creston man whose body was found last month in rural Adair County. The Iowa Department of Public Safety announced Monday that police had arrested 43-year old Dustin Seley, of Creston, in the death of 58-year-old Timothy Fechter, who was reported missing to Creston police on June 20. Adair County deputies found Fechter’s body July 1 just off a rural road about 10 miles northeast of Creston. Following an autopsy, the medical examiner determined Fechter had died from blunt force trauma and a gunshot wound. Seley has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Union County Jail. Police have not said what may have led to the killing.