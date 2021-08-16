Skip to Content

Police announce arrest of brother in death of Creston man

2:26 pm Iowa news from the Associated Press

CRESTON, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested the brother of a Creston man whose body was found last month in rural Adair County. The Iowa Department of Public Safety announced Monday that police had arrested 43-year old Dustin Seley, of Creston, in the death of 58-year-old Timothy Fechter, who was reported missing to Creston police on June 20. Adair County deputies found Fechter’s body July 1 just off a rural road about 10 miles northeast of Creston. Following an autopsy, the medical examiner determined Fechter had died from blunt force trauma and a gunshot wound. Seley has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Union County Jail. Police have not said what may have led to the killing.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content