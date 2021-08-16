A look at COVID-19 safety measures Sioux City colleges and universities will have this year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- The upcoming school year is inching closer and closer, with many schools bringing students back to campus this weekend.

Below you'll find a summary of the guidelines expected this year at Sioux City's colleges and universities.

Briar Cliff University

Fall classes begin at Briar Cliff University next week. According to the school's website, they will begin with normal green operations.

Administrators say those operations could change as the academic year progresses.

They will continue to follow guidance through the governor's office, the Iowa Department of Education, and Siouxland District Health. Face coverings, social distancing, and masks will be recommended but not required.

Western Iowa Tech

Western Iowa Tech is also expecting students back on campus next week. The school website has outlined several guidelines for the fall semester.

Testing will be available on campus at the campus health clinic, free of charge, to students and staff. Face masks will be encouraged while on campus, but will not be required.

Western Iowa Tech encourages students, faculty, and staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19, but it's not currently mandatory. If a student is sick, there will be separate quarantine housing available on campus.

Morningside University

According to a Morningside University representative, the school has not officially announced its COVID-19 protocols.

The school's website provides more information on what to expect on campus this school year.

There will no longer be a campus wide mask policy, but some offices and individual classrooms may require masks. Morningside will team up with Drilling Pharmacy of Sioux City for free vaccination clinics during the school year.

The University is strongly encouraging students, faculty, and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Students can show their vaccination cards through Nov. 1, for a chance at a $50 gift card, sticker, or button at the Morningside Bookstore on campus.

KTIV's COVID-19 Resources