Sioux City East looking to build upon recent success

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City East football went 6-2 in 2020 and fell to Ankeny Centennial in the playoffs. It was the third straigth winning season for the Black Raiders.

Sioux City East is entering year four under head coach Brian Webb. The team has improved in each of his three seasons so far. Moving forward, one goal for this program is becoming a consistent playoff team.

"Very positive about our outlook," said Webb. "Our kids believe that they can take that next step. And our next step is making the playoffs. Everybody was in last year. I think the year before we missed it by a spot and the year before I think we missed it by a spot or two so that's our next step is to take that approach."

"Having a good mindset, keep getting better every single day and build as a family most importantly," said senior Drew Doty. "We want to have good chemistry and we want to be able to each and every single day come out on to the field like a family and have fun."

Senior Luke Longval is entering his second season as the starting quarterback. In 2020, Longval threw for just under 1500 yards and 17 touchdowns. He's just one of many weapons back on an offense that scored 36 points per game last year.

"I just really trust my receivers," said Longval. "Our offensive line, I trust them too. The coaches set up good plays and I trust my guys. I'm just going to run the offense."

For the 12th season in a row, Sioux City East will battle Bishop Heelan in week one. It's become a big game over the years, but the Black Raiders aren't looking ahead.

"The kids and the community, they know that's a big game. You don't need to mention it," said Webb. "The time will come and the thing I always tell our kids is on Friday nights our kids always play hard. They alway play hard right, so they'll be ready mentally for that. We just gotta focus on getting better in practices."

Sioux City East and Bishop Heelan will open the season on August 27th at 7:00PM at Elwood Olsen Stadium.