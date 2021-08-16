Sioux Falls police arrest man ‘touching himself’ near window

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say they have arrested a 71-year-old South Dakota man who was “touching himself” outside of a 10-year-old girl’s bedroom window. Sioux Falls Police spokesman Samuel Clemens says the man was arrested late Friday after the girl’s mother reported the incident, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported. The mother followed the man until police arrived and arrested him. The man has been arrested for indecent exposure two times since March of 2019.