South Dakota authorities searching for missing 12-year-old girl

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - Authorities in southeast South Dakota are looking for a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Aug. 14.

The Yankton Police Department says around 12 p.m. Saturday, Mariah Wuestewald left her residence to walk to a Starbucks at the Yankton Hy-Vee, and she hasn't been seen since.

Police describe Mariah as a 5'6" juvenile, 120 pounds, with brown curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and red Harley Quinn shirt, black shorts and sandals.

If you have any information about her location or who she may be with, please contact the Yankton Police Department at (605) 668-5210 or your local law enforcement agency.