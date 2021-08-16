South Dakota virus cases climb, hospitalizations dip

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Coronavirus cases are climbing in South Dakota, but the number of hospitalization from the virus dipped. The Department of Health reported 182 new cases, pushing the tally of people with active infections statewide to 1,355. People hospitalized with the virus dropped to 73 over the weekend. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has tripled. However, more people are getting vaccinated as the delta virus variant threatens to power a fresh surge of cases. Over 2,500 more people received a vaccine, according to the Department of Health.