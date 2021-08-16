Wildfire in northeastern Minnesota grows to 1,500 acres

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A rapidly growing wildfire in northeastern Minnesota has expanded to at least 1,500 acres and prompted some evacuations. The fire was spotted around 3 p.m. Sunday near Greenwood Lake, about 15 miles southwest of Isabella, in the Superior National Forest. Officials say the the cause has not been determined. Authorities ordered cabin and property owners in the area just to the north around McDougal Lake to evacuate Monday and closed nearby recreation areas, campgrounds and boat launches. There were reports of extensive ash and smoke along Minnesota Highway 1. Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday night authorized the National Guard to assist.