Attorney general blocks prosecution in concealed carry case

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The office of Montana’s attorney general has started settlement talks in an assault and concealed-carry case after a county attorney refused to dismiss the concealed carry charges. The case involves a Helena man charged with assaulting two restaurant employees last November after they reportedly asked him to comply with the statewide mask mandate or leave. Witnesses said Rodney Robert Smith patted his holstered gun during the confrontation. The Montana State News Bureau reports the Attorney General’s Office ordered County Attorney Leo Gallagher to dismiss the concealed-carry charges. Gallagher said he could not do so in good conscience.