China’s military conducts assault drills in seas near Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese fighter jets, anti-submarine aircraft and combat ships have conducted assault drills near Taiwan. The People’s Liberation Army says the exercise was necessary to safeguard China’s sovereignty and that recent U.S.-Taiwan provocations severely violated it. China has stepped up military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan, which it considers its own territory. Taiwan’s defense ministry said it had assessed the situation and was prepared to respond. The U.S. maintains only unofficial relations with Taiwan but has been boosting those ties amid deteriorating relations with China.