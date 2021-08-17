CL/GLR set up for another deep playoff run

Central Lyon George Little Rock felt the agony of defeat last season. After going undefeated in the regular season, the Lions fell 14 points short of a championship. The loss in the title game has motivated them to get back to that position.

"We've been working really hard we're really bitter about that and we want to get going," said senior Cael Schulte

"Returning the guys that we return, and coming off of a state championship its a different beast, you know teams are going to play their super bowl game against us and week in week out we got to play our best football," says head coach Curtis Eben. "And our kids know that it takes a lot of work to get to the top it takes more to stay at the top, so we'll have a good year and bounce back and hopefully win one more ball game."

A key player back for the Lions is quarterback Zach Lutmer. The Junior threw for over a thousand yards last season while adding another 1500 on the ground. Lutmer is not letting those numbers get to his head though. The QB believes he needs to be better for this team to make the next step

"I need to improve on that I think last year the seniors led me pretty well," says Lutmer. "So I think I am going to have to lead some younger guys this year and take a bigger role."

CL/GLR will be tested right away as the first four games of the season are against teams who were a combined 29-11 last year. The Lions know they'll need to be at their best each week.

"Our first four games this year is Rock Valley Boyden Hull Sergeant Bluff West Sioux and West Lyon, I mean we got a dog fight through those first four games," says Coach Eben "So right now we just got to take it game by game and stay healthy and hopefully enter district play healthy and start our run."