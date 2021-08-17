Inmate out of Yankton, SD placed on escape status

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - A prison inmate out of South Dakota has been placed on escape status by state authorities.

Authorities say Taylor Winegar left the Yankton Community Work Center on Aug. 16 to search for work release employment. Since then, he has failed to return to the center at the appointed time.

Winegar is currently serving sentences for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, possession of a forged instrument from Codington County, and hit-and-run with injury from Lake County.

The inmate is 25-years-old, a white male, and has brown hair and blues. He is 5' 9" tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

If you see Winegar or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.