Iowa deputies help rescue injured bald eagle

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A bald eagle was successfully rescued out in central Iowa, thanks to the efforts of local deputies.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, on Aug. 15 they received a report of an injured bald eagle west of Baxter, Iowa. The initial call stated the eagle appeared to be injured to the point it could not fly.

Two responding deputies, Lazenby and Borg, were the first to arrive at the scene and used rope to reach and safely secure the eagle. They were assisted by Deputy Aldrich and Deputy Moss.

The organization "Saving Our Avian Resources" was contacted to assist, with one of their representatives responding to take care of the eagle.

The sheriff's office says the eagle, now named Jade, is doing well. They say Jade suffered from serious road rash and bruises, but is expected to survive.