Labor shortage sees Nebraska cut state parks’ hours, service

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- Labor shortages that have plagued businesses across the country have also put the squeeze on Nebraska's state parks.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that has led officials to make the unprecedented move to cut hours and services at parks across the state.

State parks administrator Jim Swenson says parks were already short-staffed this summer, operating with only an estimated 70% of their normal workforce. Now, with many seasonal workers headed back to school, parks are more short-staffed than ever.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has released a list of hour and service reductions at many of its properties, including Mahoney, Ponca and Niobrara state parks and Lake McConaughy:

Eugene T. Mahoney State Park

Starting Aug. 12, the Family Aquatic Center and John Wayne Stables hours of operation will be reduced. The aquatic center will be open Saturdays and Sundays only through Labor Day, including the Monday of Labor Day. The hours will be noon - 5 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m.

The stables will be open Saturdays and Sundays only through Labor Day, with seven available time slots, depending on the weather, on a first-come, first-served basis. All other activities at the park will be open, with possible limited hours.

Ponca State Park and Niobrara State Park

The trail rides and swimming pools at Ponca and Niobrara state parks are operating on weekends only. Park offices and kiosks will begin to reduce hours of operation.

Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area and Nature Center

The Nature Center will be open daily 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. beginning Sept. 7. The Shooting Sports Complex is open by reservation only, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.

Walk-up reservations may be available, depending on staffing.

Ash Hollow State Historical Park

The Visitor Center and Ash Hollow Cave will be open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily through Labor Day. After Labor Day, they are open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Lake McConaughy State Recreational A rea

The Visitor and Water Interpretive Center will be open 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily beginning Sept. 12. All overnight camping on designated camping beaches and in campgrounds will be available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Sept. 13.

Lake Minatare State Recreation Area

The park office is open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday until Labor Day. Beginning Sept. 7, the office will be open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily until the lake closes to public access Oct. 1.

Fort Kearny State Historical Park

The Visitor Center and SRA kiosk will be open through Labor Day. The Visitor Center will be open seven days a week until Oct. 1, while the SRA kiosk will be open weekends only through Oct. 1.

Victoria Springs State Recreation Area

The park office will be open Friday through Sunday only starting Aug. 13.