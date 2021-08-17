Man shot, killed in central Sioux Falls; suspect arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man was shot and killed after an argument with another man in central Sioux Falls early Tuesday, police said. Police were dispatched at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says an 18-year-old man fired several shots at the victim after “some type of argument.” Clemens says the victim’s mother was in the home at the time of the shooting. The suspect fled the scene and was arrested about two hours later. Charges were pending early Tuesday.