NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - More roadwork will be happening on the streets of Norfolk, Nebraska.

Repairs will begin Monday on the roundabout at East Norfolk Avenue and North Victory Road.

The inside lane for west and eastbound traffic will be closed. The roundabout will remain functional and traffic will be flowing, but may be slower during peak travel hours.

Repairs should last a week, with lanes reopening and fully functional by Aug. 30.