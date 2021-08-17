18-year-old from Plymouth County crowned Iowa State Fair Queen

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - On Saturday, the Iowa State Fair crowned 18-year-old Mckenna Henrich of Plymouth County as the 2021 Iowa State Fair Queen.

The ceremony took place at the Anne and Bill Riley Stage on the Iowa State Fairgrounds. The president of the Fair Board, Tennie Carlson, took on the role of crowning this year's queen.

Henrich will reign for the next year and received a $5,000 scholarship from the Branstad-Reynolds Trust along with a $3,000 scholarship from the Iowa State Fair in addition to her crown, sash, and trophy.

She also received a floral bouquet from Boesen the Florist, a $600 gift card to Jordan Creek Mall, a pair of diamond earrings from B. Shannon Designs, cowboy boots from Long Creek Outfitters, and an Iowa State Fair Brick from the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation.

Henrich won Fair Queen at the Plymouth County Fair this summer, that put her in the running for the queen selection at the state fair.

The judging for the Iowa State Fair Queen was based on personality, attitude, awareness, leadership, citizenship, contribution to the community, overall appearance, charm, and poise.