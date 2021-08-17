Sgt. Bluff-Luton brings back talent on both sides of the ball

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - Sergeant-Bluff-Luton football hasn't had a losing season since 2012. After two straight trips to the UNI Dome in 2018 and 2019, the Warriors fell short of the semifinals last season.

Expectations are alway high for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Last season ended sooner than they wanted. So what did they work on during the offseason?

"Everything," said head coach Justin Smith. "But it was really about showing up with a purpose everyday, not just showing up and they've done a really good job of that this year. Not only all year in the weight room and obviously all summer. The first couple of weeks have been really good."

"I think that we came out with more intense workouts, better practices and we know that we were better than 6-3 last season," said senior Jacob Imming. "I think this season we're going to have a big rebound and if we play really good, we can give anyone a shot."

Offensively, the Warriors have starting quarterback Tyler Smith back but they graduated their leading rusher from 2020 in Kaden Helt. Senior Jacob Imming will look to carry the load out of the backfield this season. The Iowa State commit has played many different positions during his career.

"I feel now that the coaches, they've kind of moved me around ever since my freshman year and just filling the spot where they need me most," said Imming. "I think this year it's really important that they need me at running back and I'm going to fill that roll just as well as I possibly can."

On Defense, SBL has three of their five leading tacklers back from last season. Head Coach Justin Smith says the front seven is the strength of that unit.

"I really like our d-line right now, we got 11 guys who can play. I really like our depth on the d-line," said Smith. "Sometimes you say you got 11 guys and that means you don't have four or you don't have three but we got 11 guys that can legit play on that d-line. Our three linebackers our three linebackers are going to be the strength of defense. Jacob Imming, JD Dickson, and Garrett McHugh. Three tough, physical kids that can run."

SB-L opens their season August 27th at home against Le Mars.