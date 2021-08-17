Skip to Content

Standoff in Kearney ends with death of suspect in shootings

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Police say a standoff in Kearney with a suspect in the shooting of two women ended with the death of the man from a self-inflicted gunshot. Kearney police say 33-year-old Jeffrey Smith held police at bay for several hours Monday before the standoff ended around 4 p.m. when Smith shot himself. Smith was suspected of breaking into a rural Elm Creek home and shooting his ex-girlfriend and her mother early Monday. Kearney police Lt. Kevin Thompson identified the victims as 35-year-old Amber Schade, and her 63-year-old mother, Lena Rouse. Officials have said several children were in the home at the time of the shooting, but none were hurt. 

Associated Press

