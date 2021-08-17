Standoff in Kearney ends with death of suspect in shootings

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - An investigation will be underway following the in-custody death of 33-year-old Jeffrey Smith.

On Monday, around 11 a.m., the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received information that Smith was in Kearney, Nebraska. The sheriff's office said he was wanted in reference to a shooting that happened hours earlier in rural Elm Creek.

The sheriff’s office said a woman and her mother had been critically injured after being shot. The woman was believed to be an ex-girlfriend of Smith. Smith was believed to be armed.

Kearney Police Officers, Buffalo County Sherriff’s Deputies, and Nebraska State Patrol Troopers responded to the location and spoke with an adult female who was able to confirm Smith was inside alone.

Members of the Kearney/Buffalo County Emergency Services Unit and Nebraska State Patrol S.W.A.T. responded to the scene. Negotiators were able to establish communication with Smith by cell phone.

Area homes were notified to shelter in place via and several streets were closed. Additional assistance and equipment were requested from Grand Island Police and Hastings Police Departments.

As a precaution, all Kearney Public Schools were placed in secure status throughout the day. Trained negotiators communicated with Smith for several hours in order to reach a safe resolution.

With the use of two armored vehicles and a police tactical robot, officers began delivering less lethal chemical munitions inside the residence. During the negotiations, a police officer heard what was believed to be a gun shot inside the residence. With the use of a police tactical robot, entry was made inside the residence.

Jeffrey Smith was located deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. This case is being investigated as an in-custody death.

The Kearney Police Department has requested Grand Island Police Department and the South-Central Law Enforcement Services (SCALES) to lead the investigation.

No officers fired a service weapon during this incident and no officers were injured.