Statue honoring Canteen Ladies of Nebraska dedicated at special ceremony

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts Tuesday was among the many people in Norfolk, Nebraska, honoring a special group of women with a statute dedication.

The statute was dedicated in memory of the Canteen Ladies of Nebraska. During World War II the women gathered items like cookies, cakes and candy bars for soldiers traveling through the state. At the ceremony, Ricketts emphasized the importance of the statue, and how he hopes people realize the spirit of volunteerism these women showed. He says people need to do the same, and volunteer to help out our veterans.

"This bronze is really a symbol of the sacrifice and the volunteerism that the canteen ladies made back in World War 2 and that spirit continues today in Nebraska," said Ricketts.

Sondra Johnson, the artist behind the sculpture also spoke at today's ceremony. She says its a great feeling to have her art at the veterans home.

"We are with the real heroes of our history here at the VA home. So its just an awesome honor to have a piece of my art here permanently," said Johnson.

Johnson says that Tuesday's dedication was definitely a highlight of her art career.