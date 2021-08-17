Still an absence of rain in the forecast until later in the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday picked up where Monday left off with above average temperatures on a warm and breezy day.

Things don’t change much tonight as we stick with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be much like the past couple of days meaning warm and breezy conditions with highs near 90.

We’ll continue this warmer trend on Thursday with highs again near 90 under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday night could give us a slight chance of a thunderstorm although the chances are starting look like they’ll be better Friday with some storms still possible into Friday night and some of these storms could have a chance of being severe.

That system will cool us down some with highs on Friday in the low to mid 80s.

I'll be taking a closer look at the days ahead tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.