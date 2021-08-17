Skip to Content

Taliban promise women’s rights, security under Islamic rule

Taliban takes control

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have vowed to respect women’s rights, forgive those who fought them and ensure Afghanistan does not become a haven for terrorists.

Their longtime spokesman emerged from the shadows as part of a publicity blitz aimed at reassuring world powers and a fearful population after the Taliban overran the country.

The Taliban have sought to portray themselves as more moderate than when they imposed a strict form of Islamic rule in the late 1990s. But many Afghans remain skeptical — and thousands have raced to the airport, desperate to flee the country.

The Taliban appear to be trying to avoid the international isolation imposed on Afghanistan during their previous rule.

Associated Press

