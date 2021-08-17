The Jackson Tornado: 20 years later

JACKSON, Neb. (KTIV) - On Aug. 17, 2001, an F-2 tornado touched down in Jackson, Nebraska. It damaged homes, businesses and the local school with wind speeds peaking at 130 MPH, according to the National Weather Service.

The total path of the tornado was a mile and a half, according to the NWS.

Donna Hirsch was, and still is, the Jackson, Nebraska village clerk. She remembers the day of the tornado vividly.

"Well, it came at five o'clock. So just kind of the end of a workday. And it was probably one of the things that saved our community is that it was the end of the day, a lot of people were your small community, 200 people. Most of our residents were at work. The school was out," said Hirsch. "I was over in Sioux City and heard the sirens go off and thought, 'this is weird.' So then the news broadcasted that the tornado had hit Jackson, there was substantial damage."

Hirsch said she remembered going to the church for a headcount. Only minor injuries were reported from the tornado, but the damage it did to the school was some of the worst.

"If school was in session, those kids… it would have been so traumatic, maybe tragic because the chimney from the school fell down through the whole building went through the gymnasium floor and into the lockers where the kids go for the severe weather," said Hirsch.

Jeff Herfel works at Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company, which is near where the old school building was. Herfel remembers the immediate clean-up.

"I saw the devastation here. It was, it was a mess, to say the least. Picking up computers that were thrown about paperwork, important documents. And we concentrated our efforts on moving to another building. And so by the next evening, a Saturday evening, we were back up by and in service again," said Herfel.

As Siouxland does best, communities came together to support and help out Jackson.

"We had meals provided for residents for helpers for the whole week. By Sunday, this happened Friday night at five, by Sunday night at five, that whole town had been raked and cleaned up," said Hirsch.

What is left of the tornado is the old bell from the school building and three bricks. The flagpole in the NNTC parking lot still stands where it did 20 years ago when it served the school.

"We got everything cleaned up. We got a brand-new school out of the deal, which is great. We have the telephone company, IT had a lot of damage to their building. They've now expanded where the school was, we have a bank, where the houses were all taken out. We have new housing there. So we've really, I guess it's kind of come back in the last 20 years. And, you know, it's kind of all filled itself back in," said Hirsch.

Hirsch and Herfel both agree, Jackson maybe is a small community, but it is a strong community.