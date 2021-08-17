Warm, sunny and breezy again Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Like yesterday, we will be seeing mostly sunny skies today with highs near 90 degrees and a pretty decent southerly breeze at 15 to 25 miles per hour.



We will also be feeling a little mugginess again though it is nothing too outrageous when you consider that it is the middle of August.



Hopefully you are a fan of this sort of day; Wednesday and Thursday look very similar to today with highs going up a degree or two each day.



At night the wind will go down a bit but a southerly breeze will remain with lows in the mid to upper 60s.



Some changes may start to work in Thursday night as a front makes its way across the plains.



How that could affect our weather for the weekend on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.